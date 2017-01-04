Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michelle Williams stuns as she picks up major prize amid Oscars buzz

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 09:38 am

With the awards season upon us, Michelle Williams is one of the hot names being bandied about to win an Oscar this year, and she certainly secured her place as a hopeful winner at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards.

The Hollywood star was joined by her Manchester By The Sea co-star Casey Affleck at the prestigious industry event as they picked up a handful of awards for the critically acclaimed film.

Michelle won the Best Supporting Actress title – also for her role in Certain Women – while Casey took Best Actor.

Michelle Williams and Casey Affleck (Evan Agostini/AP)
Manchester By The Sea, directed by Kenneth Lonergan, also picked up the Best Screenplay award.

The winners for the New York Film Critics Circle Awards were actually announced back in early December but the prize-giving ceremony was held on Tuesday evening at Tao Downtown in the Big Apple.

Michelle looked sensational and understated on the red carpet in a demure little black dress with gold detailing, her ashy blonde pixie crop slicked down into a chic style.

Michelle Williams (Evan Agostini/AP)
She is likely to be nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar this year, and is up for a Golden Globe this coming Sunday and a Screen Actors Guild Award later in January.

Manchester By The Sea and its stars have swept the board thus far with plenty of nominations and a handful of prizes won, including several top prizes from critics.

Casey is also tipped to take a handful of the top gongs in the coming couple of months, including the Best Actor Oscar, for his portrayal of Lee Chandler.

The drama film, co-produced by Matt Damon, tells the story of school janitor Lee, who, after the sudden death of his older brother Joe, is made legal guardian of his teenage nephew (Lucas Hedges).

Returning to his home town in North Shore, Massachusetts, Lee is soon forced to deal with the tragic past that separated him from his wife Randi, played by Michelle, and the community where he was born and raised.

