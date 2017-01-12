Michelle reveals her secret in explosive EastEnders scenes

Walford is set to be rocked by the truth about Michelle’s return to Albert Square.

Michelle (now played by Jenna Russell) is back in Walford after more than 20 years, and we know that she has a big secret that she feels she can’t share.

But it looks as if she might be spilling the beans to Sharon (Letitia Dean) in these new pictures from a special episode focused on their friendship.

Michelle in EastEnders (BBC/EastEnders) One sees Michelle huddled on a bench, apparently grappling with her decision to speak, and the other sees her long-time friend offering a sympathetic ear.

But how will Sharon react to the truth?

And will Michelle end up leaving Walford once more?