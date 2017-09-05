Michelle Obama recreates Beyonce look in honor of her birthday

Beyonce fans around the world flocked to social media yesterday to wish the Queen Bey a very happy 36th birthday.

Happy Birthday @Beyonce! More than a singer, she's impacted culture & means so much to so many. The truest definition of a QUEEN! 👑🐝 #BeyDay pic.twitter.com/yS7hRoWW8h — ThatGrapeJuice (Sam) (@thatgrapejuice) September 4, 2017

Beyoncé's famous family and friends also decided to get in formation (literally) and recreate one of her fiercest iconic look - the famous wide-brimmed black hat, statement necklace and long braids as seen in her Formation video from her album Lemonade.

The photos were posted on her website with the caption, "Happy Birthday Beyoncé - From you family and friends."

You know, just casually friends with Michelle Obama and Serena Williams.

Among the famous faces who also posed were of course her daughter Blue Ivy and former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Along with the birthday message on the website, Beyonce’s team shared a link to support the singer’s hometown of Houston's relief efforts after Tropical Storm Harvey.