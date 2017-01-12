Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michael Keaton says accusations of discrimination are 'extraordinarily' wrong

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 07:58 am

Michael Keaton has called out Tweeters who claimed that his mini Golden Globes blunder was discriminatory.

He said people who read too much into his accidental mix-up of movie titles – when he read out the incorrect ‘Hidden Fences’ instead of separate titles ‘Hidden Faces’ and ‘Fences’ – was “extraordinarily incorrect”.

Both the films, mentioned on Sunday’s LA ceremony, have predominantly black casts.

One fan posted: “The whole “Hidden Fences” thing is actually a big deal. A slip-up that’s so, so indicative of the biggest problem in Hollywood.”

Explaining that he had simply made a mistake reading the teleprompter and cue cards, he said that the accusation was “almost like calling Al Gore a climate change denier.”

But the Birdman star did apologise to the films’ creators for the error, saying that he felt it diminished the titles’ recognition at the show, where he introduced supporting actress nominee Octavia Spencer.

The Founder star, 65, added that he is a long-standing civil rights supporter and took care to teach his son the importance of being socially conscious.

