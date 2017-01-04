Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michael Keaton breaks silence about leaving Batman franchise

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 04:34 pm

Michael Keaton has said he left the Batman franchise after two films because he thought the script of the third film “sucked”.

The actor starred as the superhero in 1989′s Batman and 1992′s Batman Returns, which were both directed by Tim Burton and huge at the box office.

But he decided against donning the batsuit again in 1995′s Batman Forever, which was directed by Joel Schumacher.

Michael Keaton (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Michael has now told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that the script for the film “never was good”.

“It sucked,” he said.

The star said he didn’t understand why filmmaker Joel “wanted to do what he wanted to do” with the film, which was lighter in tone than the first two movies.

Val Kilmer stepped in as the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Batman, Batman Forever, Joel Schumacher, Michael Keaton, Tim Burton, Val Kilmer,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Will.i.am hails greater 'freedom' on The Voice after show's switch from BBC to ITV

High School Musical stars Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens reunite for duet

Cheryl 'blown away' by CBB housemate Stacy Francis on X Factor

Kadeena Cox has sports funding cut after signing up for The Jump


Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 