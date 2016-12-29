Michael Flatley's mother, Eilish, has passed away

Eilish Flatley, the mother of Irish dancer Michael Flatley, has died.
Michael Flatley announced the news with a Facebook post late last night.
In his post he said his mother was now with his father, who passed away in 2015.
The 58-year-old, who is reportedly worth 254 million, is married to dancer Niamh O'Brien and has one son Michael St. James.
My dear mother Eilish passed away this morning. She is now with my father in heaven. God rest her soul.— Michael Flatley (@MichaelFlatley) December 28, 2016