Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michael Flatley's mother, Eilish, has passed away

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 07:26 am

Eilish Flatley, the mother of Irish dancer Michael Flatley, has died.

Michael Flatley announced the news with a Facebook post late last night.

In his post he said his mother was now with his father, who passed away in 2015.

The 58-year-old, who is reportedly worth 254 million, is married to dancer Niamh O'Brien and has one son Michael St. James.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS michael flatley, irish dancing,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Samaritans offer advice as EastEnders' Lee Carter considers suicide

You'll never guess whose album was the most unwanted this Christmas

Holiday hunger a really big issue, says Jamie Oliver

One Direction are the highest paid European celebrities


Lifestyle

A Monster Calls set to be a cinematic success

Stray-at-home mums and dads cause devastation

How these Irish women became full time digital influencers

Will legal trade of horns save or eradicate rhino population?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

    • 1
    • 12
    • 34
    • 43
    • 45
    • 47
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 