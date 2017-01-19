Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michael Flatley to perform at Trump inauguration

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:20 am

Lord of the Dance creator Michael Flatley is set to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

TMZ has reported that Flatley and his troupe are the latest act to be added to Friday night's Liberty Ball line-up.

According to the celebrity website’s Inaugural Committee sources, they’ve been trying to book the Chicago-native dancer for some time.

And although Flatley retired last year, he confirmed the booking yesterday.

The list includes country music singer Toby Keith, Jon Voight, 3 Doors Down, 10 of the 13 Radio City Rockettes, The Frontmen of Country, Lee Greenwood, The Piano Guys, Jackie Evancho and DJ Ravi Drums.

Artists who refused to perform included Charlotte Church, Elton John Celine Dion, Garth Brooks, Rebecca Ferguson and Andrea Bocelli.

It was previously confirmed that Bruce Springsteen tribute band, The B Street Band would perform also but have also cancelled their performance out of “respect and gratitude for Bruce”.

