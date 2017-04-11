Michael Buble's wife speaks out for the first time about son's cancer treatment

Michael Buble’s wife Luisana Lopilato has broken her silence first time since her three year old son, Noah was diagnosed with cancer in November of last year.

According to the Daily Mail, she spoke at a press conference for her new film Those Who Film.

“Thank God my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," The Argentinian actress said,

“It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today”.

She also thanked the public and colleagues for their support.

"I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love,” she said.

"I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this.

"It’s difficult for me to speak about this, it’s very recent and I’m still a bit sensitive about the subject.

"But the love is daily, when people stop me in the street.

"It’s wonderful to know that you’re accompanied in life and that people love you."

The conference marked her return to the movie she interrupted the filming of to focus on her son’s recovery.

Last month the couple flew back to Argentina with their youngest son Eilas, following Noah’s successful cancer treatment in an LA children’s hospital.

She then added: “My son’s recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups,”

“But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow.

“Seeing Noah grow and being happy gave me the strength to return and finish this film.”