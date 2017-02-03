Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Michael Bublé provides update on son's health

Friday, February 03, 2017 - 04:15 pm

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato have released a statement regarding their 3-year-old son's health.

Their eldest, Noah, has been recieving treatment for cancer since late last year.

They said: "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy.

"He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words.

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

