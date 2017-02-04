Michael Bay reveals The Last Knight will be his final Transformers movie

Director Michael Bay has said that The Last Knight will be his final Transformers film.

Since 2007, Bay has been at the helm of four other films in the franchise – Transformers, Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon and Transformers: Age of Extinction – but he has now posted a farewell letter to the giant robots series on his website.

He wrote: “I’ve been living in this franchise for over 10 years now.”

Transformers: The Last Knight filmed scenes in London (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA) The filmmaker added: “It’s bittersweet for me. With every Transformers film, I’ve said it would be my last.

“I see the 120 million fans around the world who see these movies, the huge theme park lines to the ride and the amazing Make-A-Wish kids who visit my sets, and it somehow keeps drawing me back.

“I love doing these movies. This film was especially fun to shoot. But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.

“It’s a final chapter and a new beginning.”

Michael Bay has announced he won’t do any more Transformers (Ian West/PA) Bay described how the fifth film’s writers had aimed to interlink all of the previous instalments and called their work space, which included props such as a Megatron head, “a fan’s dream room”.

He said of making The Last Knight: “We brought in Transformers historians from Hasbro to educate (the writers) on where Transformers has been – so that they could figure out where it can go.

“I can safely say that there’s never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie, The Last Knight.”

The Last Knight filmed scenes at Alnwick Castle in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) Bay finished by sharing the writers’ description of the film.

He wrote: “The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero.

“Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth.

“Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

“There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference.

“In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.”

:: Transformers: The Last Knight is due to be released in cinemas on June 23.