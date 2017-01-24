Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Meryl Streep becomes first person to reach 20 Oscar nominations

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:00 pm

Meryl Streep has become the first star to be nominated for 20 Oscars as she received a best actress nod for her role in Florence Foster Jenkins.

Hollywood musical La La Land has tied with Titanic and All About Eve to become one of the most nominated films in the Academy’s history, racking up 14 nominations.

British stars Andrew Garfield, Naomie Harris and Dev Patel lead the British hopes for Oscar glory, with nods for their work in Hacksaw Ridge, Moonlight and Lion respectively.

Meryl is nominated in the best actress category for her role as a tone-deaf opera singer alongside Irish-Ethiopian star Ruth Negga for Loving, French star Isabelle Huppert for Elle, Natalie Portman for Jackie and Emma Stone for La La Land.

Andrew, who received a nod for his performance as a US Army medic in Mel Gibson’s war drama, will go up against Ryan Gosling, who is nominated for La La Land and Casey Affleck, nominated for Manchester By The Sea.

They are joined by Denzel Washington, who is nominated for Fences and Viggo Mortensen, nominated for Captain Fantastic.

Slumdog Millionaire star Dev is nominated for the best supporting actor gong for playing a young man separated from his family and using Google Earth to find his way home in Lion.

He is nominated alongside Mahershala Ali for Moonlight, Jeff Bridges for Hell Or High Water, Lucas Hedges for Manchester By The Sea and Michael Shannon for Nocturnal Animals.

British actress Naomie Harris has landed her first Oscar nomination for her role as a drug addict in Moonlight.

She is nominated in the supporting actress category alongside Viola Davis, who has been recognised for her role in Fences, Michelle Williams for Manchester By The Sea, Nicole Kidman who is nominated for Lion and Octavia Spencer for Hidden Figures.

