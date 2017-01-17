Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Meryl Streep among honourees at LGBTQ gala

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 07:34 pm

Actress Meryl Streep, TV host Seth Meyers and the Golden Globe-winning movie Moonlight will be honoured next month by the Human Rights Campaign, the LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Queer) civil rights organisation.

Meryl, who gave an impassioned speech at the Golden Globes criticising US President-elect Donald Trump for mocking a disabled reporter and calling for the defence of a free press, will be honoured for a career of advocating for LGBTQ equality.

The award for Moonlight, a coming-of-age film about a black gay youth, will be accepted by Tarell Alvin McCraney, the author of the play on which the film is based.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA Wire/PA Images)
Seth, the host of Late Night With Seth Meyers on US channel NBC, is being honoured at the February 11 gala for raising awareness about LGBTQ issues, including drawing attention to discriminatory legislation.

Oscar-winning actress Meryl made headlines around the world when she took aim against Trump at the awards ceremony over a week ago.

Without mentioning him by name, she called out his “performance” on the campaign trail in which he flailed his arms and appeared to mock a disabled New York Times reporter.

She said his actions “kind of broke my heart”.

Her speech riled Trump, who later tweeted that she is “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood”.

