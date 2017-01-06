Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mel Giedroyc says she is still pals with Paul Hollywood

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 11:25 am

Paul Hollywood may have parted ways with his Great British Bake Off co-stars Mary Berry, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc when he agreed to follow the show in its move to Channel 4 – but Mel says they are still pals.

While Paul upset fans when he agreed to go with the big white tent to another broadcaster as Mary, Mel and Sue all said they would stay with the BBC, Mel says there is no grudge.

Sue, Paul, Mel and Mary (BBC)
She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Listen I love the guy generally. He’s a pal and a friend – I just don’t want that kind of hard feeling or bad vibes.

“We had seven years together [on Great British Bake Off], seven really really fun good years.”

(BBC/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)
Presenting duo Mel and Sue have already said they hope to take part in any show Mary works on in the future, regardless of the genre.

The pair, who had Bake Off fans in stitches with their jolly repartee, will soon be seen as hosts of a new Saturday night BBC One show, Let’s Sing And Dance For Comic Relief.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Great British Bake Off, Mary Berry (food writer), Mel and Sue, Mel Giedroyc, Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Detectives speak to people who saw George Michael in days before his death

All five edited out CBB housemates are set to face a brutal new punishment

Mariah Carey posts happy family pic after New Year's Eve drama

Irish musicians create stunning tribute to Bowie, Prince & Leonhard Cohen


Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Best foot forward for Des Bishop in 'Dancing with the Stars'

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 