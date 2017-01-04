Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mel B says the Spice Girls reunion is not really called GEM

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 05:21 pm

Spice Girls star Melanie Brown has said the reunited Spice Girls are not called GEM, and claimed it was the newspapers that gave them the name.

Melanie, best known as Mel B, has re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Emma Bunton to record new music – and a track by the trio was leaked online in November.

Spice Girls Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel B (Joel Ryan/PA)
Fellow Spice Girls Victoria Beckham and Melanie Chisholm opted not to join the reunion.

However, Mel said the group will not be called GEM, even though they are commonly referred to by the name.

Spice Girls (Ian West/PA Archive/PA Images)
She told the Press Association: “There is no GEM, I don’t know why journalists keep on saying that. It’s Geri, Melanie and Emma, I don’t know why they put it together as GEM.

“It’s something that journalists have done.

“I don’t live here so it’s fine by me, I don’t have to hear it every day, but I’m sure they hear it every day.”

Last year, in a video message on the website spicegirlsgem.com – posted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the group’s debut single Wannabe – the trio said they were planning a celebration and hoped to give fans what they “really, really want” some time soon.

While she lives in the US, Mel will soon be back on British TV screens for the second series of Lip Sync Battle UK which she hosts with Professor Green.

Lip Sync Battle UK returns to Channel 5 on January 6 at 10pm.

