Mayor of Tralee encourages Rose committee to reconsider position on transgender entrants

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 07:18 am

The Mayor of Tralee says he would encourage the Rose of Tralee Festival to review their position on trangender entrants.

The festival says it is not currently considering allowing trans women to enter the competition, but that they constantly review their guidelines.

The Transgender Equality Network of Ireland says it is disappointed at the decision, and that the festival could show better leadership.

Terry O'Brien is the Mayor of Tralee.

"I would certainly encourage the committee of the festival to constantly review what is going on and what would be good for the festival."

Earlier:The Rose of Tralee has ruled out allowing transgender contestants to enter the pageant, for now.

Under the current entry rules women must be at least 18 and can never have been married.

When it comes to gender the website simply states they need to 'be female'.

Organisers have told the Irish Mirror it is not something they are considering at the moment, but they are continually reviewing their guidelines and strive to reflect changes in society.

Last week, former Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins posted a tweet calling for women of diverse backgrounds to enter the competition.

