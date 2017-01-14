Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Matthew Perry reveals Ted Kennedy is the most challenging role of his career

Saturday, January 14, 2017 - 09:35 am

Friends star Matthew Kennedy is diving into history to play Senator Edward Kennedy but has said it is the toughtest part he’s taken on.

Matt is joining the cast of The Kennedys – After Camelot, a follow-up to the controversial mini-series that starred Greg Kinnear as JFK and Katie Holmes as First Lady Jackie.

Katie reprises her role as Jackie for the new series, which sees her married to second husband Aristotle Onassis after the assassination of President Kennedy.

However, newcomer Matt said that between a dialect coach who told him to exaggerate the famous Kennedy accent and his recent experience on the London stage that required him to loudly project his voice onstage, he was a little over-the-top when he began filming.

“I sounded like Foghorn Leghorn,” he told the Television Critics Association before adding: “I took this job because it scared me.”

The series will cover the Chappaquiddick incident – the car accident which left Ted Kennedy’s companion Mary Jo Kopechne dead.

The Kennedys — After Camelot premieres April 2 on the Reelz channel in the US. The first series aired on the UK History channel and BBC Two in the UK.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, John F. Kennedy, Katie Holmes, Matthew Perry, Ted Kennedy,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Little Mix among Brits 2017 performers

Brie Larson will announce the Oscar nominations

Patricia Arquette delivers her verdict on Trump's inauguration performers

Jamie Bell and Kate Mara confirm engagement as the actress flashes a huge diamond ring


Lifestyle

Having a magical time in Iceland - without breaking the bank

Movie Reviews: La La Land, Manchester by the Sea, Live by Night

Your guide to returning unwanted Christmas gifts and sale items

Witchy winter wonder at the Fota arboretum

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 