Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Matt LeBlanc praised for 'salvaging' Top Gear as series ends

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 10:34 pm

Top Gear fans have credited presenter Matt LeBlanc with “saving” the show after the previous series was panned.

Viewers declared the BBC Two motoring programme to be “back on form” as the current series came to an end with a high-octane episode that saw the team dabbling in a spot of boat racing and Matt giving some nude ramblers a ride.

Top Gear (BBC)
Top Gear (BBC)

The previous run had been savaged on social media, with much of the criticism levelled at then host Chris Evans’ presenting style, and viewers had wondered whether Top Gear had many miles left in the tank.

But it seems having former Friends star Matt in the driving seat and Chris Harris and Rory Reid as co-hosts has helped the programme to win back fans.

The line-up change was the second in as many years.

Matt, 49, and radio presenter Chris took over when the series was rebooted following the departure of hosts Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond.

But Chris quit the show after one series following the plummeting ratings and poor reviews and the current team of Matt, Chris and Rory was announced.

Viewers are hoping the trio remain in pole position for the next series.

But although there was plenty of good will for Matt. Chris and Rory, presenter Eddie Jordan came in for some stick from viewers who suggested he was the weak link.

Another urged: “Stop using Eddie Jordan, he brings nothing to the party!”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Entertainment, TV, Chris Evans (presenter), Chris Harris, Eddie Jordan, James May, Richard Hammond, Rory Reid, Top Gear, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt hails son's 'miraculous' run after car accident

Chris Evans 'hit wall' 18 miles into marathon and says real one couldn't be worse

Burt Reynolds moved by turnout in rare red carpet appearance

TV3 to air Peter Mark VIP Style Awards tomorrow night


Lifestyle

What to watch this week

Valberg is a hidden gem with skiing for all the family

Restaurant review: Cirillo’s, 140 Baggot Street, Dublin 2

Take a stroll through Ireland's heritage gardens

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 