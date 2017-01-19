Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Matt Edmondson and Rylan Clark-Neal mourn the end of The Xtra Factor

Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 09:46 am

The X Factor’s spin-off, The Xtra Factor, had been in decline for years before it was axed, host Matt Edmondson has said.

The show will not return later this year when the main singing competition comes back and will instead be replaced by a digital spin-off.

The most recent series was hosted by Matt and Rylan Clark-Neal after they replaced Rochelle Humes and Melvin Odoom, while DJ Roman Kemp presented the show’s online content.

The show launched alongside the singing competition in 2004 and has previously been hosted by Holly Willoughby, Fearne Cotton and Caroline Flack.

ITV said the decision was not related to Rylan and Matt’s performance but marks a move towards broadcasting extra content and clips online.

Richard Holloway, managing director at Thames TV, which makes The X Factor, said: “In the past year there has been an increase in digital engagement and online audiences around The X Factor.

“In light of this, ITV’s strategy to focus their efforts on digital means The Xtra Factor on linear television has come to its natural end.”

Showbiz TV, Matt Edmondson, Rylan Clark-Neal, The X Factor, The Xtra Factor

