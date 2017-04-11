Matilda the Musical is coming to Dublin

Matilda the Musical has announced its very first tour and we’ve made the cut.

The production will take to the Bord Gais Energy Theatre next year from April 4 to April 28.

The stage musical, based on the Roald Dahl book of the same name, was adapted by Dennis Kelly and written by Tim Minchin.

Just in case you are among the handful of people who’ve never read the book, the story centres on Matilda, a precocious 5-year-old girl with the gift of telekinesis who loves reading, overcomes obstacles caused by her family and school, and helps her teacher to reclaim her life.

Since the show’s debut in 2011, it has received widespread critical acclaim and box-office popularity, winning seven 2012 Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards.

To say we’re excited is an understatement.