MasterChef's John Torode treated in hospital after 'lucky escape' on St Stephen's Day

MasterChef judge John Torode was treated in hospital on St Stephen's Day after suffering a “lucky escape”, his partner has said.
Lisa Faulkner thanked the “lovely” medical staff at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, west London, for treating the 51-year-old celebrity chef.
The 44-year-old did not reveal the cause of John’s injuries when she posted a picture of him in a hospital bed and stated he “is very bruised but doing well”.
Thank you for all your lovely get well wishes ! @JohnTorode1 is well and happy and sitting on the sofa and all is good 😊— lisa faulkner (@lisafaulkner1) December 27, 2016