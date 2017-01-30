Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mary Tyler Moore laid to rest in Connecticut

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 08:17 pm

Mary Tyler Moore has been laid to rest during a private ceremony at a Connecticut cemetery.

Around 50 people attended the actress’s funeral and burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery on Sunday.

The gravesite was adorned with a statue of an angel and scores of flowers, including white orchids and roses.

Mary Tyler Moore (Rich Lee/PA)
A small number of fans gathered outside the front gate of the cemetery with signs saying, “I Love You” “Rest in Peace” and “Mary = Love!”

The Emmy-winning actress, best known for her TV sitcom roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Dick Van Dyke Show, died on Wednesday at the age of 80.

She won seven Emmy awards over the years and was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in Ordinary People.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Showbiz World, Mary Tyler Moore, The Dick Van Dyke Show, The Mary Tyler Moore Show,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Blondie to play British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

Mel and Sue head to ITV - but it's just a one-off

Des Cahill’s performance on last night’s DWTS was worth the TV licence alone

Tate Modern director warns of threat over freedom of expression


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 