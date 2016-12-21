Mary Berry keeps the Bake Off-style innuendos coming on Christmas show

While fans of The Great British Bake Off have been immeasurably saddened to hear of the programme’s fate, and that judge Mary Berry won’t appear when it moves to Channel 4 next year, they can at least rest knowing that she’ll still be on TV with her other efforts.

And, not only that, but the 81-year-old veteran TV foodie is also keeping up appearances when it comes to her wonderfully kinky cooking innuendos.

Mary Berry (Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Wire/PA Images) Mary Berry’s Absolute Christmas Favourites saw everyone’s dream nan create her version of the ultimate Christmas dinner, including the turkey, sprouts, cranberry sauce and mince pies.

Unsurprisingly, the Bake Off favourite made sure to inject some saucy innuendos into her instruction, which clearly delighted viewers.

Mary Berry's Absolute Christmas Favourites is incredibly soothing. pic.twitter.com/WiiG46tZR9 — Isobel Dew (@isobelkdew) December 21, 2016

One of her best quotes from the episode saw her insist that “Christmas isn’t complete without a good stuffing”, and she also spent time watching a spit-roasted goose.

Cue Twitter going wild for her cheeky little mentions.

Did I just hear Mary Berry right.... "Christmas Day isn't complete without a good stuffing!" Ooh Mary! 😉😉 — Joanne Cheshire (@jo_chesh1) December 21, 2016

Mary Berry: "In my house, Christmas isn't complete without a good stuffing." TMI Mary. TMI. — Jeanna Skinner (@JeannaLStars) December 21, 2016

Every time Mary Berry talks I can think of a dozen innuendos. #MaryBerrysAbsoluteChristmasFavourites — Naman'Nomie'Parvaiz (@Naman_Nomie) December 21, 2016

In our house Christmas isn't complete without a good stuffing - wise words from Mary Berry — Mince Pie Manon☃️ (@wearepearamore) December 21, 2016

"A good Christmas meal needs to have a really good stuffing" - G'wan Mary Berry 😂 — Craig Lidbury (@clidbury) December 21, 2016

I'm watching Mary Berry on telly & so far she's said 'spitroast' 3 times & "Christmas in my house isn't complete without a good stuffing"! — Steve Dunn (@SteveDunnHQ) December 21, 2016

Mary berry you saucy minx — CrumDog Millionaire (@CalumCrummett) December 21, 2016

As well as Mary’s love of a naughty bit of dialogue, she’s a big fan of using alcohol in pretty much everything she makes.

Some fans couldn’t quite get over her boozy additions in the episode – even her gravy wasn’t without a splash of port.

Bet Mary Berry gets absolutely sloshed at Chrimbo. — Alex Stewart (@XanderStewart) December 21, 2016

Mary Berry is gonna be on the floor with the amount of alcohol she's cooking with on BBC2. — Iana (@ianasurch_) December 21, 2016

The Christmas Mary berry programme is innuendo central... and she's an alcoholic yeah? (She uses slightly more alcohol than me...) — Jen @ Pretty_Machine (@Pretty_Machine) December 21, 2016

Mary Berry absolutely wonderful on @BBCTwo Absolute Christmas! obviously some alcohol cheekiness involved 😂🎄👏🍸🍴 — Katie Wood (@KatieMarathon) December 21, 2016

For most people though, Mary’s programme just made them hungry and glad that she was on the box just days before Christmas Day.

Watching Mary Berry's Absolute Christmas... I want all the food and booze 😍 — Danielle Pilkington (@dani_pilko) December 21, 2016

#MaryBerry is making me hungry (and excited for Christmas dinner) *dribbles uncontrollably* — Charlotte Hughes (@cmhughes95) December 21, 2016

How can anyone not like Mary Berry? Christmas like it should be. — Kent Home Hearing (@kenthomehearing) December 21, 2016

Watching Mary Berry's Christmas Favourites always makes me feel festive — Kimran Kaur 🎄❄️ (@kim_kaur21) December 21, 2016

Nothing has made me feel as festive as watching Mary Berry's Christmas favourites! Queen 👑🎄🌟 @BBCTwo — Zoe (@ZoeMelissax) December 21, 2016

We feel you.

I'm so deeply obsessed with Mary Berry and I don't know how to handle all these emotions — Lucy Burnett (@LucyABurnett) December 21, 2016

Hear, hear.