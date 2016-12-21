Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mary Berry keeps the Bake Off-style innuendos coming on Christmas show

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 07:54 pm

While fans of The Great British Bake Off have been immeasurably saddened to hear of the programme’s fate, and that judge Mary Berry won’t appear when it moves to Channel 4 next year, they can at least rest knowing that she’ll still be on TV with her other efforts.

And, not only that, but the 81-year-old veteran TV foodie is also keeping up appearances when it comes to her wonderfully kinky cooking innuendos.

Mary Berry (Daniel Leal-Olivas PA Wire/PA Images)
Mary Berry’s Absolute Christmas Favourites saw everyone’s dream nan create her version of the ultimate Christmas dinner, including the turkey, sprouts, cranberry sauce and mince pies.

Unsurprisingly, the Bake Off favourite made sure to inject some saucy innuendos into her instruction, which clearly delighted viewers.

One of her best quotes from the episode saw her insist that “Christmas isn’t complete without a good stuffing”, and she also spent time watching a spit-roasted goose.

Cue Twitter going wild for her cheeky little mentions.

As well as Mary’s love of a naughty bit of dialogue, she’s a big fan of using alcohol in pretty much everything she makes.

Some fans couldn’t quite get over her boozy additions in the episode – even her gravy wasn’t without a splash of port.

For most people though, Mary’s programme just made them hungry and glad that she was on the box just days before Christmas Day.

We feel you.

Hear, hear.

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Bake Off, Mary Berry,

