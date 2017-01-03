Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Martin Kemp: Spandau Ballet always fall out at Heathrow

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 07:16 am

Musical star search Let It Shine’s judge Martin Kemp has said he would love to do a Spandau Ballet-inspired show to match the Take That version – but fears that his group could not stay on good terms for long enough.

The pop star, his brother Gary Kemp and bandmates Tony Hadley, Steve Norman and John Keeble had hits from 1979 to 1990 and reformed in 2009, but he admitted that tempers were often short, particularly when they visited the airport.

Martin, 55, is a judge on Gary Barlow’s BBC One singing competition that is looking to cast a boyband for a stage show inspired by Take That’s hits.

Martin Kemp is a judge on Let It Shine (Ian West/PA)
Asked at the show launch whether Spandau Ballet could ever do the same sort of project, he said: “Yes, I think so. We’ve got a huge catalogue of songs.

“I think there’s a generation of people who lived through boybands of the 80s, like Spandau and Duran Duran and so on.

“It’s something that we’ve spoken about a few times, but actually getting the ball rolling is a different thing, because my band, we all get on right, for periods of time when we’re away, and then we land at Heathrow, we pick up our bags off the conveyor belt and we fall out.”

Let It Shine starts this weekend (BBC)
He added: “Always at Heathrow, we say goodbye to each other at the conveyor belt and that’s it, don’t talk to each other for a few years. But listen, it’s a good idea.”

:: Let It Shine begins on BBC One on Saturday at 7pm.

