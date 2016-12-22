Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington 'split up after 16 years'

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 04:30 pm

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington have ended their relationship after 16 years together, according to reports.

The actors, who star together in BBC’s Sherlock and will appear in its forthcoming fourth series, have two children together.

According to the Financial Times, Martin said: “I’m not with Amanda any more.

Martin Freeman and Amanda Abbington (Chris Radburn PA Archive/PA Images)
“It’s very, very amicable – I’ll always love Amanda.”

There were no further details of the reported split revealed in the interview.

Martin, 45, and Amanda, 42, met in 2000 on the set of their film Men Only and, as well as Sherlock, they have appeared in a handful of other TV and movie productions together including The Good Night and The Robinsons.

They have kept their private life largely out of the public eye but have made occasional red carpet appearances together over the years.

Sherlock (BBC/Hartswood Films/Robert Viglasky)
This week Martin and Amanda were together with other cast members at an event to promote the New Year’s Day episode of Sherlock.

The new series sees their characters – John and Mary Watson – introduce their baby daughter, Rosamund Mary Watson.

A spokesman for the BBC said it does not comment on the personal lives of its stars.

Representatives for Martin and Amanda have been contacted.

