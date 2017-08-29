Mark Zuckerberg pens emotional letter to newborn daughter

Mark Zuckerberg has announced his wife has given birth to a baby girl and has penned a letter to his daughter outlining the world they hope she grows up in, writes Ciara Phelan.

Announcing the news on Facebook last night, he told his 95,622,059 followers that they have decided to name their daughter August.

He explained in the post that along with his wife Priscilla, they decided to write a letter to his newborn baby which they also did for their first born daughter, Maxima.

In the letter he posted online, the Facebook CEO said he hoped his daughter would grow up in a world with better education, fewer diseases and greater equality.

He also said despite headlines in newspapers focusing on what's wrong in the world, they both remain optimists about their daughter's future.

"Even though headlines often focus on what's wrong, we still believe these positive trends will win out. We're optimists about your generation and the future," he wrote.

He told his daughter to "smell all the flowers" and that he hoped even in her dreams that she can feel how much they love her.

He spoke of how he hoped her childhood would be magical and how, as a couple, they would do everything they possibly could to make sure the world is a better place for her and all children in her generation.

"Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don't spend it worrying too much about the future. You've got us for that, and we'll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation."

Zuckerberg and his wife signed off the letter telling their newborn that they wished her a life of joy and were so excited about the adventure in life they were about to embark on together.

"August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you. We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."