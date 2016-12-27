Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mark Hamill leads tributes to Star Wars co-star Carrie Fisher

Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 07:39 pm

Tributes have been pouring in on social media for Carrie Fisher, who has passed away in hospital days after she had a heart attack.

The actress’s Star Wars co-stars were among the first to share their thoughts online for the 60-year-old actress, who became a star of the big screen and a renowned sex symbol when she appeared as Princess Leia in the 1977 sci-fi blockbuster.

Carrie took ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles on December 23. She had appeared to be stable in hospital in California following the episode.

But in a statement released on behalf of her daughter Billie Lourd, spokesman Simon Halls said: “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8.55 this morning.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Other celebrities to pay tribute include William Shatner, Stephen Fry and Mia Farrow.

Joan Collins was also among those expressing their sorrow at the star’s passing.

Carrie also lent her voice to the cartoon series Family Guy, playing the part of Angela, the overbearing brewery boss of main character Peter Griffin.

The show’s creator, Seth MacFarlane, said: “Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.”

KEYWORDS Showbiz Movies, Showbiz World, Carrie Fisher, Family Guy, Princess Leia, Seth MacFarlane, Star Wars, Tributes, William Shatner,

