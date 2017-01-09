Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mark Hamill has started doing Donald Trump tweets in his iconic Joker voice

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 11:46 am

Forget newcomer Jared Leto, Mark Hamill has just proved himself as the best actor to take on the role of the Joker.

The Star Wars actor, who also played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, lent his character’s voice to the infamous tweets of one Donald Trump – whose late-night internet shout-outs can sometimes sound like the musings of a comic book baddie.

It all started when comedy writer Matt Oswalt tweeted out an app idea following Trump’s bizarre new year tweet.

Here the Donald’s original New Year’s Eve tweet. Presidential, right?

Hamill, who started voicing the character in the animated series of Batman back in the 1990s, was happy to oblige. After his daughter and wife helped him download a sound recording app, he released the clip.

And all the internet rejoiced.

And most pleased of all? Matt Oswalt.

Fingers crossed this becomes a regular thing…

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz World, Donald Trump, Mark Hamill, Politics,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Emma Stone was all of us when she tried to kiss her La La Land director at the Golden Globes

It was a family affair for the Irish at this year’s Golden Globes

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield steal a kiss in Golden Globes prank

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz?


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 