Mark Hamill has started doing Donald Trump tweets in his iconic Joker voice

Forget newcomer Jared Leto, Mark Hamill has just proved himself as the best actor to take on the role of the Joker.

The Star Wars actor, who also played the Joker in Batman: The Animated Series, lent his character’s voice to the infamous tweets of one Donald Trump – whose late-night internet shout-outs can sometimes sound like the musings of a comic book baddie.

It all started when comedy writer Matt Oswalt tweeted out an app idea following Trump’s bizarre new year tweet.

BILLION DOLLAR IDEA: an App that you can feed every Trump tweet into that plays it back in @HamillHimself Joker voice. You're welcome. — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 7, 2017

Here the Donald’s original New Year’s Eve tweet. Presidential, right?

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

Hamill, who started voicing the character in the animated series of Batman back in the 1990s, was happy to oblige. After his daughter and wife helped him download a sound recording app, he released the clip.

And all the internet rejoiced.

@HamillHimself this is the greatest thing ever on the internet... Please make this a daily thing — Joe Balaneski ® (@balaneski) January 8, 2017

And most pleased of all? Matt Oswalt.

today I won the internet - great job, @HamillHimselfhttps://t.co/1ohbtQGTuL — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) January 8, 2017

Fingers crossed this becomes a regular thing…