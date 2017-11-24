Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mario Rosenstock brought the house down as Miriam on the Late Late

Friday, November 24, 2017 - 10:00 pm

Comedian and impersonator Mario Rosenstock was on the Late Late Show tonight, taking on the role of Miriam O'Callaghan.

And he/she was in fine form. The Miriam impression alone was enough to entertain the audience, but Rosenstock's Gerry Adams impression thrilled everyone.

Of course, the topic of the Irish Presidency and Michael D Higgins cropped up, with 'Miriam' giving her thoughts on the man in the Áras.

The people watching at home were also impressed.

Although you can't please everyone.


KEYWORDS

Late LateMiriam O'Callaghan

