Mariah Carey's new song inspired by James Packer split

Mariah Carey has provided us with a sneak peek of her new song "I Don't."

It was shown on her TV show Mariah's World, where she returned to the studio and recorded the song amid her split from James Packer.

The lyrics include: "Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."

Commenting on the breakup ballad and the split on the show, Mariah said, "and if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation."

Preach girl, preach.