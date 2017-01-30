Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mariah Carey's new song inspired by James Packer split

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 05:02 pm

Mariah Carey has provided us with a sneak peek of her new song "I Don't."

It was shown on her TV show Mariah's World, where she returned to the studio and recorded the song amid her split from James Packer.

The lyrics include: "Cause when you love someone, you just don't treat them bad, you messed up all we had. Probably think I'm coming back, but I don't, I don't."

Commenting on the breakup ballad and the split on the show, Mariah said, "and if you're not getting the love that you need from someone that you're supposed to be in a real relationship with, then why remain in that situation."

Preach girl, preach.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS mariah carey, music, james packer, I don't, showbiz, celebrity,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Gordon Ramsay branching out as entertainment host and documentary star

Rihanna reveals picture of female cast starring in Ocean's 8

Myleene brings a touch of Klass to rail platform with a live piano performance

Piers Morgan says Trump's politics are 'unacceptable'...but he's still a mate


Lifestyle

Why all the ladies are smitten by our sexy, elegant boy

Five things to do this week

It's time to move on from Hygge to Lagom! But what is it?

People must stop using St Vincent de Paul to get rid of rubbish

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 