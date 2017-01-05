Mariah Carey sizzles in gold swimming costume on Aspen holiday

Singer Mariah Carey has clearly put that headline filled start to the New Year behind her.

She’s on holiday in Aspen and having a ball of a time if her Instagram posts are anything to go by.

Mariah Carey (Greg Allen AP/PA Images) She shared a picture of herself relaxing in a jacuzzi in the snow, writing alongside it: “Aspen moments”.

Aspen moments. ❄️❤️ A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Jan 4, 2017 at 8:56am PST

The Hero singer recently spoke out about a botched New Year’s Eve show, saying she was “mortified”.

The pop diva, 46, described the experience as “horrible”.

Mariah stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her during the show.

Mariah Carey on New Year’s Eve (Greg Allen/AP) Her publicist initially blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show, which his camp called “absurd”.

She told Entertainment Weekly: ”All I can say is Dick Clark was an incredible person and I was lucky enough to work with him when I first started in the music business.

“I’m of the opinion that Dick Clark would not have let an artist go through that and he would have been as mortified as I was in real time.”

Getting ready for the ball drop on @officialNYRE! Are you watching, #Lambily? #rockineve @ryanseacrest A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:58pm PST

She said of the night: “It’s not going to stop me from doing a live event in the future. But it will make me less trusting of using anyone outside of my own team.”

She added: “My true fans have been so supportive and I am so appreciative of them … because it really was an incredible holiday season that turned into a horrible New Year’s Eve.”

Dick Clark Productions said in their statement: “To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd.”