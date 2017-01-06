Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mariah Carey posts happy family pic after New Year's Eve drama

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 12:49 pm

Mariah Carey appears to be putting her New Year’s Eve troubles behind her.

The pop diva, 46, posted a snap of herself with her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, their twins Moroccan and Monroe, and Nick’s mum.

“Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible,” Nick captioned the image.

Mariah Carey (Greg Allen/ AP)
Mariah reposted the pic on her Instagram page.

#Repost @nickcannon ・・・ Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

Holidaying in Aspen, she previously shared a picture of herself relaxing in a jacuzzi in the snow, writing alongside it: “Aspen moments”.

Aspen moments. ❄️❤️

A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on

The Hero singer recently spoke out about her “horrible” New Year’s Eve show, saying she was “mortified” by how it went.

Millions watched as Mariah stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her.

Her publicist initially blamed show producer Dick Clark Productions for not addressing technical difficulties before the show, which his camp called “absurd”.

