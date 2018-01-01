Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mariah Carey finally gets her tea after halting New Year performance

Monday, January 01, 2018 - 09:03 am

Mariah Carey has said she finally “found my tea” after pausing her New Year’s Eve performance to demand a hot drink.

The singer, who returned to the stage in New York a year after a disastrous show in Times Square last year, said it was “a disaster” that she was not provided with the tea.

She told the crowd: “Happy new year, I just want to take a sip of tea if they will let me.

“They told me there would be tea. Oh, it’s a disaster.

“Ok, well we will just have to rough it, I’m going to be just like everybody else with no hot tea.”

Carey later shared a picture of herself sipping a white tea cup in front of a bunch of silver and black balloons.

She captioned the shot: “Found my tea!”

The star performed her classic hits Hero and Vision of Love on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.

Last year she was admitted she was “mortified” by her disastrous New Year’s Eve show at the 2017 celebrations.

On the last night of 2016, the pop star stopped singing her song Emotions, paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her during the show.

At the end of her performance she abruptly walked off stage and signed off with: “It just don’t get any better.”


KEYWORDS

EntertainmentWorldMusicShowbizCareyUKMariah Carey

More in this Section

Liam Payne shares his top memories of 2017

Justin Bieber selling painting of the cross for charity

Kim Kardashian plans to put down her phone in 2018

Phyllis Logan: Downton Abbey cast asked to keep dates free for movie in 2018


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Lifestyle

Dieting fads through the years

Weighing in on New Year resolutions

James Norton is bonding with a family of gangsters

Pink Floyd in Cork

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 30, 2017

    • 2
    • 8
    • 14
    • 18
    • 39
    • 44
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »