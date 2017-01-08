Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mariah Carey address NYE performance in Twitter message

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 09:34 pm

Mariah Carey has blamed producers for her bungled performance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, saying, “They foiled me.”

The singer posted a voice message on Twitter accusing the show’s production team of attempting to humiliate her and said that her ear monitors didn’t work.

Mariah had stopped singing during her live New Year’s Eve set as pre-recorded vocals continued to play behind her.

In the 90 second audio message posted on Sunday alongside the hashtag thefoilers, Mariah said: “Thus it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me.”

She added “my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this.”

Mariah goes on to say that she plans to take a break from “media moments and social-media moments” as she prepares for her March tour.

