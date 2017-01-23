Man tries to thwart Shia LaBeouf's anti-Trump project

Shia LaBeouf’s He Will Not Divide Us project got off to a fiery start when the actor clashed with a man who had come to see it.

The star and Jaden Smith have launched a four-year-long live stream, protesting against the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the US.

https://t.co/7y83TPB4d1 NOW LIVE Museum of the Moving Image, New York pic.twitter.com/uhaqLufjo2 — Shia LaBeouf (@thecampaignbook) January 20, 2017

Broadcast from a camera mounted outside the Museum Of The Moving Image in New York, the live stream invites members of the public to deliver the phrase, “He will not divide us” and will run for the duration of Trump’s first term.

Video posted online shows a troll getting in front of the camera and making some comments of his own, including: “We must secure the existence of the white people.”

Undeterred, Shia and the rest of the group carry on chanting “He will not divide us”, with the former Transformers star getting louder and drowning him out.