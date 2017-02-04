Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Man Of The Year Ryan Reynolds dons a bra to collect gong

Saturday, February 04, 2017 - 09:48 am

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds donned a red bra – as he was named Man Of The Year.

The Deadpool actor, 40, was given the title for 2017 by members of Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

Ryan Reynolds smiles as he listens to a performer during a roast at Harvard University (Charles Krupa/AP)
He wore a padded red and black bra as he accepted the trophy.

Ryan Reynolds wears a bra as he accepts a pudding pot trophy (Charles Krupa/AP)
The star, who is married to Blake Lively, also performed a dance at the annual event.

Ryan Reynolds (Charles Krupa/AP)
The annual award is given to stars who have made a “lasting and impressive contribution to the world of entertainment”.

Ryan Reynolds at the Harvard University event (Charles Krupa/AP)
Previous recipients include Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise.

