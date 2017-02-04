Man Of The Year Ryan Reynolds dons a bra to collect gong

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds donned a red bra – as he was named Man Of The Year.
The Deadpool actor, 40, was given the title for 2017 by members of Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.
He wore a padded red and black bra as he accepted the trophy.
The star, who is married to Blake Lively, also performed a dance at the annual event.
The annual award is given to stars who have made a “lasting and impressive contribution to the world of entertainment”.
Previous recipients include Justin Timberlake, Tom Hanks and Tom Cruise.