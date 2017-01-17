Maisie Williams joins British A-list in Aardman movie

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has signed up for a prehistoric-era adventure about inept cavemen from the makers of Wallace and Gromit.

The 19-year-old British actress will voice Goona, the “gallant and indomitable rebel”, in animator Nick Park’s big-screen comedy adventure Early Man.

Maisie Williams (Ian West/PA) Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne has previously been announced as the voice of the film’s hero, Dug, and Tom Hiddleston as Lord Nooth.

We're excited to share that @Maisie_Williams has joined the cast of Aardman's @earlymanmovie - in cinemas 2018 A.D. pic.twitter.com/RvPPPd2x31 — STUDIOCANALUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 17, 2017

Nick, who will be directing his first feature-length film since Wallace And Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit, in 2005, said: “Maisie is a terrific actress, and she is of course no stranger to embodying a valiant heroine. I’m most excited to see her breathe life into Goona – I know she’ll be the perfect ally to Eddie’s Dug.”

ICYMI: Eddie Redmayne will be voicing the hero Dug in @aardman's pre-historic comedy adventure. pic.twitter.com/lGGIs8e8w8 — STUDIOCANALUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 17, 2017

Maisie, best known as Arya Stark in fantasy series Game Of Thrones, added: “I’m a huge Aardman fan – having the chance to work with Nick Park is a dream come true, especially as I get to voice such a fantastic character as Goona. I can’t wait for audiences to meet her.”

And finally, voicing the villainous Lord Nooth is Tom Hiddleston. pic.twitter.com/1jBdRo5vpC — STUDIOCANALUK (@StudiocanalUK) January 17, 2017

The stop-frame film is being made by Aardman, the creators of Shaun The Sheep and Wallace And Gromit, and co-financed and distributed by StudioCanal.

They brought the story of Shaun The Sheep to the big screen, creating an international success in 2015 despite the movie having no dialogue.