Maisie Williams: I'm more comfortable with an iPhone than a sword!

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 02:09 pm

Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams has admitted that she’s more at home with some of the dialogue in her new drama than wielding a sword in the fantasy epic.

The actress, 19, who was cast in Game Of Thrones at the age of 12, now appears in Netflix drama iBoy, a “gritty raw story about gangs in London”.

She told This Morning: “To have clothes on that I got from a shop rather than made by women in a workshop for months and months and to be able to use more familiar language… I’m definitely far more comfortable with talking about iPhones than sword fighting and horses!”

She added: “It was wonderful to be able to hang out with other people my age… it was lovely to meet other actors my age.”

Game Of Thrones – in which she plays Arya Stark – has been criticised for being violent in the past.

Her new TV series is also violent, and Maisie said: “Violence is awful, violence is disgusting and we really do show it in that light. It shouldn’t be glamourised, dressed up and it should be shown for what it is.”

