Maisie Williams asked for old pictures of herself and Sophie Turner and her fans did not disappoint

Game Of Thrones co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are the best of friends, and have been for many years – we’ve loved watching them grow up in the limelight together.
And on Monday, perhaps in a moment of sheer boredom, Maisie asked her fans on Twitter to go back through their archives and send her throwback snaps of herself with Sophie.
Maisie wrote: “Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young? They make me laugh so much.”
Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young? They make me laugh so much— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 16, 2017
Unsurprisingly, the 19-year-old’s admirers – she has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter alone – responded in their droves, posting some rather embarrassing flashback photos that perhaps she would have preferred to forget.
The response was massive, a great big outpouring of photos from their teen years with, and without, their Game Of Thrones co-stars.
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/M8ina2mJeb— michael (@EMPAYDEE) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams explain this please pic.twitter.com/gqHyfl2qCn— emma (@gayrobb) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams my personal fave pic.twitter.com/jtvtrv2sFj— nadine ❄️ (@fatsophieturner) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/6PVpB6WQLH— lauren (@dexter_mch) January 16, 2017
Look at how young they are!
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/FEq8m0Guri— ㅤjessica (@cerseilcnnister) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams oh my god maisie pic.twitter.com/arvM7W9JP6— alessia (@elliestarkss) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/2a6RSiMNdU— n (@breakerofchajns) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams caption this!! pic.twitter.com/4VZ1BMKlTx— emma (@gayrobb) January 16, 2017
Unrecognisable.
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/tgzA5WU7bD— lauren (@dexter_mch) January 16, 2017
@Maisie_Williams pic.twitter.com/oFpGbZNG7m— Alan Brindley-T (@mralanbrindley) January 16, 2017
And this is probably the best of them all.
@Maisie_Williams best picture ever pic.twitter.com/bSz2YXZzvj— Alexandre Monteiro (@maxthewild) January 16, 2017
After the barrage of pictures, Maisie – who plays Arya Stark in the hit series, opposite Sophie’s Sansa Stark – simply wrote: “What have I done.”
What have I done— Maisie Williams (@Maisie_Williams) January 16, 2017
But one thing is for sure: we all want a friendship like Maisie and Sophie’s.
I want a friendship like Sophie turner and Maisie Williams.— cubanichi (@EllaPigg) January 16, 2017
The forthcoming seventh season of Game Of Thrones will hit screens later this year.