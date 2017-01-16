Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Maisie Williams asked for old pictures of herself and Sophie Turner and her fans did not disappoint

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 04:10 pm

Game Of Thrones co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner are the best of friends, and have been for many years – we’ve loved watching them grow up in the limelight together.

And on Monday, perhaps in a moment of sheer boredom, Maisie asked her fans on Twitter to go back through their archives and send her throwback snaps of herself with Sophie.

So in love

A photo posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on

Maisie wrote: “Can u pretty please send me funny pictures of Sophie and I when we were well young? They make me laugh so much.”

Unsurprisingly, the 19-year-old’s admirers – she has over 1.5 million followers on Twitter alone – responded in their droves, posting some rather embarrassing flashback photos that perhaps she would have preferred to forget.

The response was massive, a great big outpouring of photos from their teen years with, and without, their Game Of Thrones co-stars.

Look at how young they are!

Unrecognisable.

And this is probably the best of them all.

After the barrage of pictures, Maisie – who plays Arya Stark in the hit series, opposite Sophie’s Sansa Stark – simply wrote: “What have I done.”

But one thing is for sure: we all want a friendship like Maisie and Sophie’s.

The forthcoming seventh season of Game Of Thrones will hit screens later this year.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BT, Game of Thrones, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cilla Black statue unveiled in Liverpool

Kris Kristofferson to perform on Glastonbury's Pyramid Stage?

Ed Sheeran’s 'Castle on the Hill' sung as gaeilge may be better than the original

Adele, James Bay and Stormzy named among Europe's most influential artists


Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 