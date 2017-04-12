Mairead Ronan leaves Today FM after 15 years

Mairead Ronan has announced that she is leaving Today FM.

Taking to her various social media accounts, the 36-year-old said, "After 15 incredible years with Today FM I've decided to jog on, and not just for a 5k!

"I'm so lucky to have had 12 exceptional but exhausting years with the Ray D'Arcy Show and then had the pleasure of producing the brilliant Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show since 2014."

She then went on to say that she made the decision so she could focus on her increasingly busy TV career and her blow-drying brush business, FAO.

"I've decided to take a large leap and try new things"

The mother-of-three recently took over presenting the RTÉ holiday show, Getaways as well as presenting Ireland’s Fittest Family.