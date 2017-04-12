Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Mairead Ronan leaves Today FM after 15 years

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 09:43 am

Mairead Ronan has announced that she is leaving Today FM.

Taking to her various social media accounts, the 36-year-old said, "After 15 incredible years with Today FM I've decided to jog on, and not just for a 5k!

"I'm so lucky to have had 12 exceptional but exhausting years with the Ray D'Arcy Show and then had the pleasure of producing the brilliant Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show since 2014."

She then went on to say that she made the decision so she could focus on her increasingly busy TV career and her blow-drying brush business, FAO.

"I've decided to take a large leap and try new things"

The mother-of-three recently took over presenting the RTÉ holiday show, Getaways as well as presenting Ireland’s Fittest Family.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Audience member to be given chance to conduct orchestra at Royal Albert Hall

Coachella does want Kate Bush, festival promoter says

Khloe Kardashian opens up about Caitlyn's gender transition and Kim's Paris robbery

New York museum launches Muppets crowdfunding campaign


Lifestyle

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

The business of video gaming

John B Keane reminisces in Cork for 'Many Young Men of 20' revival

Making cents: Going the extra mile for learner driver insurance

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 