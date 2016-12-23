Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Madonna, Kanye West and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:42 am

Celebrities have paid tribute to Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani, who has died at the age of 66.

Franca ran the magazine for 28 years and on Friday its website featured a page of her best-known quotes, including: “You can never be overdressed or overeducated.”

She died after a long illness, according to Italian news agency Ansa.

Madonna posted a photo of the editor on Instagram with the caption: “R.I.P. Franca Sozzani!! A trail blazer and a True Rebel! You are loved and adored by so many! We will miss you. Respect and admiration!!”

Kanye, who only recently returned to Twitter following a spell in hospital, wrote:

Victoria shared a picture of herself with Sozzani on Instagram with the caption: “I had the privilege of spending time with Franca over the years. Not enough time as it now so sadly transpires.

“Whenever I was with her I was mesmerised by her strength of character, her charitable work, her creative vision. She encouraged me and inspired me whenever we spoke. What a legacy she leaves behind. RIP@francasozzani1″.

Kendall Jenner and her fellow Victoria’s Secret model Maria Borges also wrote messages:

Designer Marc Jacobs tweeted:

Rapper A$AP Rocky wrote:

Model and TV presenter Tyra Banks also paid tribute, saying:

US Vogue editor Anna Wintour wrote a lengthy tribute to Franca on Vogue’s website, saying: “In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence.

“She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking.

Franca, left, with Victoria Beckham, Diane von Furstenberg and Donatella Versace (Gareth Fuller/PA)
“She made everything she worked on appear effortless, regardless of whether it was an event for several hundred; a whirlwind trip to Africa to support the continent’s emerging designers; or the creation of yet another newsworthy, provocative, and utterly spellbinding issue of Italian Vogue.”

Earlier this month, Franca was in London at the Fashion Awards where designer Tom Ford presented her with the Swarovski award for positive change.

She is survived by her son Francesco Carrozzini.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz Showbiz World, Anna Wintour, Franca Sozzani, Kanye West, Kendall Jenner, Madonna, Marc Jacobs, Tyra Banks, Victoria Beckham,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Stevie Wonder has a street named after him

Ruth Jones leads tributes to Deddie Davies who died aged 78

Alan Thicke died after rupture of major artery

Baby meerkat Oleg walking in a Frozen wonderland in cute new TV ad


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 