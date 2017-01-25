Madonna applies to adopt two more children from Malawi

Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi.

The singer appeared before a High Court judge on Wednesday, a government spokesman said.

Madonna in Malawi earlier this year Spokesman Mlenga Mvula said it is now up to the court to decide whether to grant the adoption order.

The singer will have to wait a week before hearing the decision on her application.

Madonna adopted David Banda in 2008 and a year later adopted Mercy James.

In 2006, she founded the charity Raising Malawi to address the poverty and hardship endured by the southern African country’s orphans and vulnerable children.