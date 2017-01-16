Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Made In Chelsea crew congratulate Binky Felstead on baby news

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 03:14 pm

The cat is officially out of the bag and Binky’s MIC mates are finally allowed to publicly congratulate her on the news of her pregnancy.

But it seems that even the mum-to-be’s best friends didn’t get much more of a heads up.

As the news broke that the Made In Chelsea star is expecting a baby with her on screen, on-off, boyfriend JP (Josh Patterson), some of her nearest and dearest from the show couldn’t help spreading the word.

Stephanie Pratt shared a picture with familiar faces and soon to be honorary aunties Louise Thompson and Rosie Fortescue as they found out the news…

Co-star Alexander Mytton also made a social media salute to the expecting parents…

In fact, the entire show couldn’t conceal its excitement!

And it wasn’t just the MIC team showing love.

Rival reality show The Only Way Is Essex star Amy Childs reached out to Binks (real name Alexandra Felstead, 26) to welcome her to the “mummy club”…

MIC is about to get a whole lot more interesting!

