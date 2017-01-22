Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson celebrate birthdays with their fellow contestants on The Jump

The Jump stars took some time out from training to enjoy a costume party in honour of competitors Josie Gibson and Lydia Bright.
Reality TV stars Josie and Lydia both celebrate their birthdays in January so held a joint fancy dress party.
Their co-stars got into the spirit of things, with Emma Parker-Bowles digging out a banana outfit and Gareth Thomas attending as a blonde, hotpant-clad woman.
It's happening #thejump @Channel4 best joint birthday with @LydiaRoseBright ever pic.twitter.com/RZrDGHSyEC— Josie Gibson (@Josiestweet) January 21, 2017
Both Josie and Lydia shared snaps from the bash online, and said it had been an amazing celebration.
Lydia wrote: “Honestly the luckiest girl in the world.
“Thank you to my Jump family for making mine and @josiegibson85 birthday party so special. Innsbruck didn’t know what hit them.”