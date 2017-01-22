Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Lydia Bright and Josie Gibson celebrate birthdays with their fellow contestants on The Jump

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 05:45 pm

The Jump stars took some time out from training to enjoy a costume party in honour of competitors Josie Gibson and Lydia Bright.

Reality TV stars Josie and Lydia both celebrate their birthdays in January so held a joint fancy dress party.

Lydia Bright (Ian West/PA)
Their co-stars got into the spirit of things, with Emma Parker-Bowles digging out a banana outfit and Gareth Thomas attending as a blonde, hotpant-clad woman.

Both Josie and Lydia shared snaps from the bash online, and said it had been an amazing celebration.

Lydia wrote: “Honestly the luckiest girl in the world.

You don't have to be crazy to be my friend, I'll train you. Love these chicks #TheJump #Austria

A photo posted by Lydia Rose Bright (@lydiabright) on

“Thank you to my Jump family for making mine and @josiegibson85 birthday party so special. Innsbruck didn’t know what hit them.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, Gareth Thomas, Josie Gibson, Lydia Bright, The Jump,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Shyamalan's Split rules the US box office

Pixie Lott wears show-stopping flapper gown for Roaring Twenties party

Watch Vladimir Putin reassure Americans and give some advice to Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live

Caitlin Moran reveals fear of dying before her work is complete


Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 