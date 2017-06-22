Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Love Island is making more ‘friend based relationships’ says evicted Jessica

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 04:52 pm

Love Island contestant Jessica Shears suggested the programme is better at creating friendships than romance as she was booted from the show.

The Devon glamour model, 23, said she was “disappointed” after being voted off the ITV2 competition by her fellow islanders on Wednesday, but said she had no regrets.

Presented by Caroline Flack, the show sees a batch of hopefuls sent to a steamy Majorca resort where they take on couple-based challenges as they compete for a £50,000 prize.

Despite an emotional goodbye on the show, Shears said: “Everyone there does want to find love.

“At the moment there are a lot of friend based relationships, or things have been tried and failed like with Montana and Sam, and Olivia and Sam, but no one in there is a big game player.”

After forming a close bond with Olivia [Attwood], 26, she continued: “I feel slightly disappointed, I would have liked to have been in there longer.

“But it has been an amazing experience, and I have learnt a lot about myself. I went in there looking for love and came out of there with a best friend.”

Mike Thalassitis, who was also voted off the show on Wednesday after joining barely a week ago, took the news a little harder.

“Truthfully I am a bit gutted,” he said.

“I feel like I had more to give and my time was cut a lot shorter than I thought it would be.”

Things turned sour for Mike after his involvement with Olivia caused complications.

Admitting he might have done things differently, he continued: “I still feel like I didn’t want to play it safe and I did want to take a risk, but I ended up out in a week, so getting involved in that love triangle and allowing it to go on probably didn’t do me any favours.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Entertainment, TV, Showbiz, LoveIsland, UK, Caroline Flack, ITV 2, Jessica Shears, Love Island, Mike Thalassitis, story, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Chris Cornell’s 12-year-old daughter pens open letter to him on Facebook

Jamie Foxx leads praise for ‘amazing’ Baby Driver director Edgar Wright

Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe welcomes baby boy

Dozens of Glasto-goers are treated by paramedics due to hot weather


Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 