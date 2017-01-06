Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Louise Redknapp's winter sun holiday snaps will give you all the life goals

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 06:18 pm

It’s a long and exhausting couple of months if you manage to make it to the Strictly final, so it’s no surprise that Louise Redknapp has been making the most of a well-earned break.

Enviably eschewing a cold and drizzly start to the new year in the UK, she has been holidaying in Barbados with her husband, former England footballer, Jamie, 43, and two boys – Charley, 12, and Beau, eight.

And it looks like those dance classes paid off in more ways than ones, judging from her Instagram pictures…

Can't beat a bit of winter sun #holidays #fun #sun 💙✌🏼️

A photo posted by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on

As they wrap up their post-Christmas jaunt, Louise, 42, has been using the social media site to update her fans on how she has been spending the quality time with her boys.

When did my boys get so big 🙈 x

A photo posted by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on

It's all about how many headers you can do in the pool #comeonbeau #nottakingpart 💙

A photo posted by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on

The boys 💙 chaz is nearly as big jamie #sun #holiday #familytime x

A photo posted by Louise Redknapp (@louiseredknapp) on

Not that we’re jealous, at all…

KEYWORDS Showbiz UK, Barbados, Jamie Redknapp, Louise Redknapp, Strictly Come Dancing,

