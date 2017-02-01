Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Louise Minchin has to step out as she falls ill on BBC Breakfast

Wednesday, February 01, 2017 - 11:37 am

BBC Breakfast viewers were left concerned for Louise Minchin when the presenter suddenly disappeared mid-broadcast.

She was presenting alongside Dan Walker when she became ill, and had to be quickly replaced by Sally Nugent.

A tweet from the BBC Breakfast account said Louise was “not feeling very well”.

Worried viewers were quick to send get well messages to the presenter.

Many also congratulated Sally for doing such a good job at short notice.

Sally Nugent (Ian West/PA)

Some joked that Dan’s rather lively pink and purple tie might have made Louise feel a bit queasy.

Get well soon, Louise!

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Showbiz TV, BBC Breakfast, Dan Walker, Louise Minchin, Sally Nugent,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Corden and the voice behind The Little Mermaid have signed on for Wreck-It Ralph 2

You'll never guess what Susanna Reid wore on GMB

Blondie announce collaborative album featuring work with Sia and Charlie XCX

Comic Adam Hills has a 'dig' at Ewan McGregor's GMB walkout


Lifestyle

Theatre review: Autumn Royal, Everyman, Cork 3/5

Vintage male: This is how every man over 50 should aim to look

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 