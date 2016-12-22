Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for backing his solo work

Louis Tomlinson is feeling the love for his fans, who’ve given him the lovely Christmas gift of support for his debut solo track.

The One Direction star released Just Hold On with DJ Steve Aoki and admitted that he had felt a bit nervous about striking out on his own without the rest of the group.

Louis (second left) usually has his One Direction bandmates around him (Joe Giddens/PA) As ever though, the Directioners rallied and made sure Louis’s fledgling solo career was a success.

The support for Just Hold On has been unbelievable.I was nervous about doing something on my own but you lot have given me somuch confidence — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 22, 2016

He made sure to thank them on Twitter.

So again thanks ! You're all siiiiiiick 🙃 — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) December 22, 2016

Louis lost his mum earlier this month, who died aged 43 of leukaemia, but the singer bravely headed out on stage at the X Factor final to perform his song.

The track debuted at number two in the UK singles chart.