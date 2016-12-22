Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Louis Tomlinson thanks fans for backing his solo work

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 06:36 pm

Louis Tomlinson is feeling the love for his fans, who’ve given him the lovely Christmas gift of support for his debut solo track.

The One Direction star released Just Hold On with DJ Steve Aoki and admitted that he had felt a bit nervous about striking out on his own without the rest of the group.

Louis (second left) usually has his One Direction bandmates around him (Joe Giddens/PA)
As ever though, the Directioners rallied and made sure Louis’s fledgling solo career was a success.

He made sure to thank them on Twitter.

Louis lost his mum earlier this month, who died aged 43 of leukaemia, but the singer bravely headed out on stage at the X Factor final to perform his song.

The track debuted at number two in the UK singles chart.

KEYWORDS Showbiz Music, Just Hold On, Louis Tomlinson, One Direction, Steve Aoki,

