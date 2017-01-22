Home»Breaking News»Showbiz

Louis Tomlinson and Briana post adorable video of baby boy's birthday

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 02:02 pm

Singer Louis Tomlinson and Briana Jungwirth have shared an adorable video celebrating their baby son’s first birthday.

Briana took to Instagram to share the mini clip, showing the former One Direction star holding up an almost-walking Freddie as he tried to blow out the single candle on his cake.

Special first birthday :)

A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on

And it looks like the lucky birthday boy got two cakes!

ONE

A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on

While the posts came from Briana’s account, the happy dad, 25, updated his fans on Twitter, thanking them for their kind messages and saying he was having a “special day” with the “birthday boy”.

And the cute was stepped up a notch when Louis’s sister, Phoebe, posted a happy birthday snap of her little nephew in the tub, wishing him an “amazing day little poppet”.

But it was a bittersweet occasion for Louis and Phoebe’s mother, Johannah Deakin, who last month died of leukaemia.

