Lottie Ryan describes remembering dad, Gerry, on Italian wedding day

Lottie Ryan has spoken about her wedding day, saying her father was greatly missed on the day, writes Denise O’Donoghue.

Lottie tied the knot with her long-term partner, Fabio Aprile, in Italy earlier this year, and they were legally married in Dublin a few weeks before the ceremony.

Her father, broadcaster Gerry Ryan, passed away in 2010.

She says she believes her dad would have loved the occassion.

"Obviously it’s emotional but not in a negative way," she told the RTÉ Guide.

"He would have been outrageously happy and he would have loved the day that we planned and loved every second of it."

Lottie says it was the hottest day of the year, which came as a surprise as it rained for two days beforehand.

"It lashed rain the two days before the wedding and when I woke up on the morning of, it was the hottest day of the year.

"I was like ‘Thank God, you have to be useful for something up there’."

Lottie says she believes he was with her for her wedding.

"There was no negative thinking, he was definitely there in whatever capacity it was."

Lottie is the eldest of five children and her two sisters, Bonnie and Babette, were her bridesmaids.

Her brother, Rex, walked her down the aisle.

Previously, Lottie spoke on Breakfast Republic about the ceremony.

“It was very Italian but that was the reason I wanted to go to Italy. I wanted my side of the family to experience the Italian culture.”