Lotan Carter removed from Big Brother house

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 04:35 pm

Big Brother contestant Lotan Carter has been removed from the house.

Channel 5 said that the housemate will not be returning to the reality series.

They said in a statement: “Lotan has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning.”

A clip from Sunday night’s episode shows security stepping in as a row involving Carter breaks out.

Lotan Carter in a BB promo shot
Lotan Carter (Channel 5)

The news follows an explosive episode on Saturday night in which Carter was seen barging his way out of the house after a row – only to return by a side door minutes later.

The argument started when new housemate Isabelle Warburton made fun of Carter’s focus on his ex-fiancee, saying he never stopped talking about her.

He stormed towards the garden door and left, but was seen being shown back to the diary room a short time afterwards.

Channel 5 said the events leading up to Carter’s departure will be shown in Sunday night’s instalment.

:: Big Brother airs at 10pm on Channel 5.

