Lotan Carter removed from Big Brother house

Big Brother contestant Lotan Carter has been removed from the house.
Channel 5 said that the housemate will not be returning to the reality series.
They said in a statement: “Lotan has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning.”
A clip from Sunday night’s episode shows security stepping in as a row involving Carter breaks out.
The news follows an explosive episode on Saturday night in which Carter was seen barging his way out of the house after a row – only to return by a side door minutes later.
The argument started when new housemate Isabelle Warburton made fun of Carter’s focus on his ex-fiancee, saying he never stopped talking about her.
He stormed towards the garden door and left, but was seen being shown back to the diary room a short time afterwards.
The events leading up to Lotan's removal will be shown in tonight’s Big Brother at 10pm, @channel5_tv #BBUK pic.twitter.com/UqXR2vPOWi— Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 25, 2017
Channel 5 said the events leading up to Carter’s departure will be shown in Sunday night’s instalment.
:: Big Brother airs at 10pm on Channel 5.