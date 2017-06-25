Lotan Carter removed from Big Brother house

Big Brother contestant Lotan Carter has been removed from the house.

Channel 5 said that the housemate will not be returning to the reality series.

They said in a statement: “Lotan has been removed from the Big Brother house and will not be returning.”

A clip from Sunday night’s episode shows security stepping in as a row involving Carter breaks out.

Lotan Carter (Channel 5)

The news follows an explosive episode on Saturday night in which Carter was seen barging his way out of the house after a row – only to return by a side door minutes later.

The argument started when new housemate Isabelle Warburton made fun of Carter’s focus on his ex-fiancee, saying he never stopped talking about her.

He stormed towards the garden door and left, but was seen being shown back to the diary room a short time afterwards.

The events leading up to Lotan's removal will be shown in tonight’s Big Brother at 10pm, @channel5_tv #BBUK pic.twitter.com/UqXR2vPOWi — Big Brother UK (@bbuk) June 25, 2017

Channel 5 said the events leading up to Carter’s departure will be shown in Sunday night’s instalment.

:: Big Brother airs at 10pm on Channel 5.